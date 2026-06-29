Crackdown in Orenburg: Russia Jails LGBT Club Owner and Employees

A Russian court has sentenced the owner and two employees of an LGBT nightclub under a new ban on the 'LGBT movement'. The case is seen as a precedent for further actions against LGBT communities in Russia, as authorities intensify efforts to align national values with Orthodox principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Russian Court Has Jailed The Owner Of An Lgbt Nightclub And Two Of The Clubs Employees In What It Said Was The First Case Brought Under A Ban On What Moscow Calls The Lgbt Movement The Court Said On Monday That The Three Defendants | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:09 IST
Crackdown in Orenburg: Russia Jails LGBT Club Owner and Employees

A Russian court has sentenced the owner of an LGBT nightclub, along with two of the club's employees, marking the first case under a ban against what Moscow labels the 'LGBT movement'.

The defendants, detained following a police raid on the Pose club in Orenburg two years ago, were accused of organizing events deemed extremist. Club owner Vyacheslav Khasanov received a seven-year jail sentence and a fine, while manager Diana Kamilyanova and art director Alexander Klimov also received prison terms.

The crackdown underlines the Russian government's stance against LGBT rights, deemed a Western threat, as the Supreme Court categorizes the 'LGBT movement' as extremist. This case may set a precedent for further actions, affecting safe spaces for the LGBT community across the country.

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