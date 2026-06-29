Crackdown in Orenburg: Russia Jails LGBT Club Owner and Employees
A Russian court has sentenced the owner and two employees of an LGBT nightclub under a new ban on the 'LGBT movement'. The case is seen as a precedent for further actions against LGBT communities in Russia, as authorities intensify efforts to align national values with Orthodox principles.
A Russian court has sentenced the owner of an LGBT nightclub, along with two of the club's employees, marking the first case under a ban against what Moscow labels the 'LGBT movement'.
The defendants, detained following a police raid on the Pose club in Orenburg two years ago, were accused of organizing events deemed extremist. Club owner Vyacheslav Khasanov received a seven-year jail sentence and a fine, while manager Diana Kamilyanova and art director Alexander Klimov also received prison terms.
The crackdown underlines the Russian government's stance against LGBT rights, deemed a Western threat, as the Supreme Court categorizes the 'LGBT movement' as extremist. This case may set a precedent for further actions, affecting safe spaces for the LGBT community across the country.