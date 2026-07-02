Quantum Systems Soars with $1.2 Billion Funding Boost

German Defence Technology Company Quantum Systems Said On Thursday It Had Raised Billion In Fresh Funding

Quantum Systems, a leading German defense technology company, announced on Thursday a significant funding achievement, securing $1.2 billion in fresh investment. This funding boosts the company's valuation to approximately $8 billion, positioning Quantum Systems as one of Europe's most substantial private investment recipients in the defense sector.

The impressive valuation, nearly eight times higher than last year, highlights the rapid evolution of Europe's defense industry. International investors led the funding round, backing Quantum Systems' growth in drone, software, and autonomous systems. Co-CEO Sven Kruck noted the strategic shift within the European defense sector over the recent years.

The new financial injection will enhance Quantum Systems' production capacity in allied markets and spur the development of autonomous systems using their Mosaic UXS software ecosystem. Airbus, a co-lead investor, plans to deepen its partnership with Quantum Systems, focusing on next-generation capabilities. The rise of companies like Quantum Systems represents a challenge to established defense firms, highlighting shifting industry dynamics.