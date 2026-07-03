India's Crackdown on Messaging Apps: Privacy at Stake

India Has Issued Notices To Messaging Platforms Telegram And Signal Asking Them To Explain Safeguards Around Features That Allow Users To Post Messages Without Revealing Their Phone Numbers

India has ramped up its scrutiny of messaging platforms Telegram and Signal by issuing notices demanding explanations for features that allow users to post messages without revealing their phone numbers, a government source revealed.

This marks an escalation from India's previous actions, such as blocking the entire Telegram app temporarily, now extending to examining individual features across multiple services. The notices call for explanations on how these platforms prevent impersonation and misuse when users opt for anonymity.

The Indian government's concerns extend to broader implications of anonymity, suggesting potential increases in online fraud and scam risks. Despite no immediate comments from India’s IT ministry, Telegram, or Signal, the move has sparked criticism from digital rights advocates, who see it as a wide-reaching measure lacking legal foundation.