Telstra Outage Sparks Nationwide Disruption
Australia's largest telecom company, Telstra, faced a major outage disrupting phone services, wireless payments, and transit systems nationwide. The cause is linked to networking issues at data centers, with no evidence of a cyberattack. Around 90% of affected services have been restored after approximately five hours.
Australia's leading telecom provider, Telstra, is urgently investigating a widespread outage that disrupted phone services, wireless payments, and train systems across the country. Thousands of customers were affected by the outage on Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Michael Ackland stated that networking malfunctions at data centers in Sydney and Melbourne were likely responsible. He emphasized that there was no indication of malicious cyber activity. Despite this assurance, Telstra is exploring all possibilities.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed concern over the disruption and pledged governmental support for the investigation. The outage lasted about five hours, with 90% of the services restored. Public transportation and traffic systems were significantly impacted, affecting daily operations and businesses nationwide.