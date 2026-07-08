Telstra Outage Sparks Nationwide Disruption

Australia's largest telecom company, Telstra, faced a major outage disrupting phone services, wireless payments, and transit systems nationwide. The cause is linked to networking issues at data centers, with no evidence of a cyberattack. Around 90% of affected services have been restored after approximately five hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australias Biggest Telecoms Firm Telstra Said It Was Urgently Investigating The Cause Of A Nationwide Outage On Wednesday That Cut Phone Services For Thousands Of Customers | Updated: 08-07-2026 08:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 08:00 IST
Telstra Outage Sparks Nationwide Disruption
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Australia's leading telecom provider, Telstra, is urgently investigating a widespread outage that disrupted phone services, wireless payments, and train systems across the country. Thousands of customers were affected by the outage on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Ackland stated that networking malfunctions at data centers in Sydney and Melbourne were likely responsible. He emphasized that there was no indication of malicious cyber activity. Despite this assurance, Telstra is exploring all possibilities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed concern over the disruption and pledged governmental support for the investigation. The outage lasted about five hours, with 90% of the services restored. Public transportation and traffic systems were significantly impacted, affecting daily operations and businesses nationwide.

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