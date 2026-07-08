Telstra Outage Sparks Nationwide Disruption

Australias Biggest Telecoms Firm Telstra Said It Was Urgently Investigating The Cause Of A Nationwide Outage On Wednesday That Cut Phone Services For Thousands Of Customers

Australia's leading telecom provider, Telstra, is urgently investigating a widespread outage that disrupted phone services, wireless payments, and train systems across the country. Thousands of customers were affected by the outage on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Ackland stated that networking malfunctions at data centers in Sydney and Melbourne were likely responsible. He emphasized that there was no indication of malicious cyber activity. Despite this assurance, Telstra is exploring all possibilities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed concern over the disruption and pledged governmental support for the investigation. The outage lasted about five hours, with 90% of the services restored. Public transportation and traffic systems were significantly impacted, affecting daily operations and businesses nationwide.