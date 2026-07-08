Heavy Rains Force Closure of Schools in Shivamogga Region

In response to relentless rainfall impacting the region, authorities in Shivamogga have ordered the closure of all educational institutions across Hosanagara Taluk for Wednesday. This precautionary move, aimed at ensuring student safety, follows the legal provisions of the Disaster Management Act. As a result, Anganwadi Centres, schools, and Pre-University Colleges have been declared closed.

The decision includes a mandate for rescheduling of the missed lectures on subsequent general holidays. District Collector Mohammad Roshan had earlier announced similar closures for educational bodies in several areas within Belagavi District, reflecting a broader effort to mitigate risks associated with continued heavy rainfall and resultant waterlogging.

With rains persisting for over a month, low-lying regions, including Khanna Pura and other taluks, face mounting concerns over flooding. In the Malnad region's Sagar taluk, the Tahsildar and Block Education Officer also initiated school closures, emphasizing care for student welfare amid cold winds and heavy rain. The directives emphasize making up for lost school days in future sessions.