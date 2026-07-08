Australia's Telecom Tempest: Telstra's Nationwide Outage Sparks Chaos

Australias Biggest Telecoms Company Telstra Said On Wednesday It Was Urgently Investigating The Cause Of A Nationwide Outage That Cut Phone Services For Thousands Of Customers

On Wednesday, Australia's foremost telecom company, Telstra, faced a significant setback with a nationwide outage that disrupted phone services for thousands of customers, affecting wireless payments and halting train operations.

The disruption, possibly tied to server faults at Telstra's data centers, lasted five hours, temporarily impacting various sectors. However, Chief Financial Officer Michael Ackland indicated no initial evidence of a cyberattack, despite ongoing investigations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed concern, emphasizing collaboration with Telstra in addressing the issue. The outage drew parallels to a previous disruptive incident involving rival Optus, highlighting vulnerabilities in the telecommunications sector.