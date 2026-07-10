Global Stock Markets Gain Amidst AI Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Global stocks rose Friday due to AI enthusiasm surrounding SK Hynix's market debut, overshadowing U.S.-Iran tensions. Despite geopolitical risks, Brent crude prices remain stable, while Japanese yen firmed following domestic investment comments. Investors show keen interest in SK Hynix's shares, marking strong confidence in semiconductor stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Stocks Rose On Friday But Wall Street Opened In Mixed Territory | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:38 IST
Global Stock Markets Gain Amidst AI Surge and Geopolitical Tensions
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Global stock markets experienced a general uptick on Friday as investor enthusiasm for AI technology overpowered the mounting geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Notably, the market debut of South Korea's chip giant SK Hynix on the U.S. market drew significant attention, with its shares set to rise 20% following a robust $26.5 billion share issuance.

Despite the geopolitical friction, oil prices remained surprisingly stable, with Brent crude futures posting a 5% weekly rise. Analysts attribute this calm to underlying optimism about ongoing diplomatic negotiations. European shares experienced muted movements, while Japan's financial markets saw a boost, buoyed by government comments encouraging local pension funds to invest in domestic assets.

The currency market observed the Japanese yen strengthen notably against the U.S. dollar amid speculation of repatriation strategies, while the U.S. dollar lingered on an uncertain trajectory as investors awaited clear indicators concerning future interest rate adjustments.

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