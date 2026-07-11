Apple vs. OpenAI: Legal Battle Unfolds

Apple On Friday Filed A Lawsuit Against Openai And Two Former Employees

In a significant legal move, Apple initiated a lawsuit against OpenAI and two of its former employees on Friday, accusing them of misappropriating valuable trade secrets from the tech giant.

The lawsuit, launched in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between Apple and OpenAI. The conflict has been brewing for several months over competitive practices related to artificial intelligence technologies.

This legal development underscores the intensified rivalry in the tech industry, particularly concerning the protection of proprietary information and the ethical boundaries of innovation.