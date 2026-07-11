Apple vs. OpenAI: Legal Battle Unfolds

Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and two former employees, citing the misappropriation of trade secrets. This legal action, brought to the U.S. District Court for Northern California, heightens the existing tension between the tech giant and the ChatGPT creator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Apple On Friday Filed A Lawsuit Against Openai And Two Former Employees | Updated: 11-07-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 02:01 IST
Apple vs. OpenAI: Legal Battle Unfolds
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In a significant legal move, Apple initiated a lawsuit against OpenAI and two of its former employees on Friday, accusing them of misappropriating valuable trade secrets from the tech giant.

The lawsuit, launched in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between Apple and OpenAI. The conflict has been brewing for several months over competitive practices related to artificial intelligence technologies.

This legal development underscores the intensified rivalry in the tech industry, particularly concerning the protection of proprietary information and the ethical boundaries of innovation.

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