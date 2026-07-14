Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged AI Bias in Layoffs

Twenty-six former Meta employees have sued the company, alleging that AI tools used for mass layoffs targeted individuals with disabilities or those on medical leave. The lawsuit, filed in California federal court, accuses Meta of unlawful discrimination amid its recent workforce reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:46 IST
Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged AI Bias in Layoffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a high-stakes legal confrontation, 26 ex-employees have taken Meta Platforms to court, accusing the tech giant of using AI-driven systems to discriminate against workers with disabilities or those on medical leave during recent mass layoffs.

The lawsuit, initiated in Oakland's federal court, criticizes Meta for allegedly prioritizing factors such as productivity and AI token usage, which the plaintiffs claim unfairly disadvantaged medically exempt employees. Meta has already announced plans to cut 10% of its global workforce.

A Meta spokesperson refuted the allegations, asserting that workforce decisions were made by people, not AI. The plaintiffs, hailing from six U.S. locations, seek justice against perceived violations of federal and state anti-discrimination laws.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026