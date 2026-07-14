Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged AI Bias in Layoffs

In a high-stakes legal confrontation, 26 ex-employees have taken Meta Platforms to court, accusing the tech giant of using AI-driven systems to discriminate against workers with disabilities or those on medical leave during recent mass layoffs.

The lawsuit, initiated in Oakland's federal court, criticizes Meta for allegedly prioritizing factors such as productivity and AI token usage, which the plaintiffs claim unfairly disadvantaged medically exempt employees. Meta has already announced plans to cut 10% of its global workforce.

A Meta spokesperson refuted the allegations, asserting that workforce decisions were made by people, not AI. The plaintiffs, hailing from six U.S. locations, seek justice against perceived violations of federal and state anti-discrimination laws.