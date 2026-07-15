Telangana's Visionary Leap: CM Inaugurates Global-Competitive EV Facility

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated Amara Raja's EV Cell Manufacturing facility in Mahbubnagar, emphasizing the state's goals to double its national GDP share to 10% by 2047. Highlighting integration with neighbors and green initiatives, Reddy aims for Mahabubnagar's transformation and global competition in EV sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:22 IST
Telangana's Visionary Leap: CM Inaugurates Global-Competitive EV Facility
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo/TelanganaCMO) . Image Credit: ANI
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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the state’s new EV Cell Manufacturing facility by Amara Raja in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday, emphasizing continuity in policies across various administrations including those of Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. This facility marks a significant stride in the Telangana Rising 2047 initiative aimed at fostering development across industry, tourism, and health sectors.

CM Reddy highlighted Telangana’s current 5% GDP contribution as inadequate, with ambitious plans to increase it to 10% by 2047, transforming Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047. He announced ongoing discussions with neighboring states targeting a 90 TMC water allocation for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Project and 30 TMC for the Dindi project to boost regional development in Mahabubnagar.

Amara Raja's facility employs 700 workers, including 400 women, underscoring its role in women’s empowerment and climate change mitigation through electric vehicle adoption. Reddy emphasized transforming Mahabubnagar into a model district through extensive educational and infrastructural developments, continuing projects under the 'Telangana Rising 2047' banner.

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