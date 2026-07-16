EU Mandates Google to Level the Playing Field for AI and Search Rivals

The European Commission has mandated Alphabet's Google to provide access to its services for OpenAI and AI competitors, along with rival search engines. This move aims to ensure compliance with EU regulations that curb Big Tech's power, as detailed by EU regulators in their latest requirements.

Six months after the EU opened specification proceedings to help Google's compliance with the Digital Markets Act, the Commission enforced this step. Despite Google's concerns over privacy risks, EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen anticipates emerging alternatives and increased service choices for EU users due to these measures.

The EU's decision entails Google opening up 11 Android features to allow AI rivals access to functionalities to enhance their services, similar to Google's own AI assistant. Additionally, Google must share anonymized data with OpenAI and similar AI entities, ensuring rivals meet stringent privacy and security criteria before accessing these features.