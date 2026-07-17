China's Moonshot Introduces World's Largest Open-Weight AI Model

Chinese AI innovator Moonshot has introduced its latest creation, the Kimi K3, claimed to be the world's largest open-weight AI system with 2.8 trillion parameters. This ambitious project positions Moonshot as a competitive force challenging American tech leaders like Anthropic with its cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Emerging amidst heightened global rivalry, Kimi K3 illustrates China's rapidly advancing AI landscape, significantly narrowing the technological gulf with the most advanced U.S. systems. Prominent Chinese firms, such as Z.ai and MiniMax, are also making significant strides by producing powerful AI models at reduced costs, further intensifying international competition.

Supported by industry giants Alibaba and Tencent, Moonshot plans to expand its influence and capitalize on burgeoning opportunities in the AI sector. The company is currently pursuing $2 billion in new funding at a valuation of approximately $30 billion, preceding its expected listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.