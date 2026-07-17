Zoox Recall Highlights Challenges in Self-Driving Technology
Zoox, Amazon.com's autonomous vehicle unit, announced a recall of 105 self-driving cars due to a flaw in detecting heavy smoke, posing risks to emergency services. This move follows a recent warning from U.S. auto safety officials about autonomous vehicles interfering with law enforcement and emergency responders.
- Country:
- United States
Amazon.com's self-driving car unit, Zoox, is recalling 105 autonomous vehicles due to their inability to detect heavy smoke, which could hinder emergency services.
The recall comes after a warning from U.S. auto safety officials who highlighted a trend of self-driving cars obstructing law enforcement and first responders.
This recall underscores the ongoing challenges in ensuring the safety and reliability of autonomous vehicle technology.