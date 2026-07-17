Zoox Recalls Self-Driving Cars Due to Emergency Response Challenges

Amazon's self-driving car division Zoox has announced a recall of its fleet of 105 autonomous vehicles. The decision was prompted by the vehicles' inability to detect heavy smoke, potentially impeding emergency personnel during crisis situations.

The recall follows statements from the top U.S. auto safety official urging self-driving car companies to address the growing issue of driverless vehicles interfering with law enforcement and emergency responders. Recent incidents, including a Zoox vehicle entering an emergency fire scene, highlighted these safety concerns.

In response, Zoox is rolling out a software update designed to enhance the vehicles' ability to detect and respond to emergency conditions. Regulatory authorities, including the NHTSA, are actively investigating several incidents involving driverless cars to ensure public safety.