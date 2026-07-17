Revolutionizing Particle Detection: The Dawn of PLATON Technology

In a groundbreaking development for particle physics, a new detector named PLATON could transform the field by replacing the need for millions of separate detector components with a single block of light-emitting material. This innovative system, which utilizes a light-field camera, sensitive photon detectors, and artificial intelligence, has the capability to accurately reconstruct particle trajectories in detailed 3D, according to simulation data.

The technology promises not only to meet but possibly to exceed the performance of current top-tier detectors, simplifying scalability in the process. This is especially significant in the pursuit of detecting elusive particles such as neutrinos and dark matter candidates, which are notoriously difficult to observe due to their rare interactions with ordinary matter. Traditional detection methods demand complex, expensive setups that the PLATON system could potentially streamline.

The ETH Zurich and EPFL team, in collaboration with the Advanced Quantum Architecture Lab, has developed and tested a prototype of this novel detector. Providing ultrafast, high-resolution 3D particle imaging, the prototype moves away from segmenting the detector into countless units, instead using advanced camera technology to map originating light. Early lab tests highlight the promise of the PLATON system, with researchers aiming to enhance photon detection efficiency and extend its application beyond particle physics to areas like medical imaging, where it could optimize PET scans.