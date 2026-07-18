DeepSeek Eyes Billion-Dollar Valuation in AI Fundraising Surge

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek plans a new fundraising round, targeting a valuation of around 500 billion yuan. This comes before a prospective IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market. DeepSeek is known for low-cost AI models that challenge US counterparts. Rising competition has nudged the company towards significant capital investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 14:03 IST
DeepSeek Eyes Billion-Dollar Valuation in AI Fundraising Surge
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DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, is gearing up for an ambitious fundraising round aiming to achieve a valuation near 500 billion yuan. This move aligns with their intentions to pursue an IPO on the STAR Market, according to insiders.

The Hangzhou-based company is popular for its cost-efficient AI models developed in 2025, which have set a precedent in the global technology market. To sustain and enhance competitiveness, DeepSeek plans to raise up to 50 billion yuan, according to credible sources.

The escalating expenses in AI innovation, driven by the need for robust computing resources and talent, have forced DeepSeek to adapt its strategy. Consequently, newcomer investors in the upcoming round could include high-profile firms like Tencent and CATL, alongside established stakeholders like China's national AI fund.

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