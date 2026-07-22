Sports News Rundown: Exciting Playoffs, Strategic Developments, and Injuries

The current sports highlight reel features defending champion Kurt Kitayama's preparations for the 3M Open, notable ESPN layoffs linked to the NFL Network acquisition, rookie NFL training camps kickoff, and a PGA Tour partnership with the Asian Tour. Plus, updates on injuries and major contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 05:25 IST
Sports News Rundown: Exciting Playoffs, Strategic Developments, and Injuries
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Kurt Kitayama is making headlines as he gears up to defend his title at this week's 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. Sitting at 32nd in FedEx Cup standings thanks to consistent performances, Kitayama aims to continue his streak into the playoffs.

In a strategic move, ESPN has laid off several notable personalities, including baseball broadcaster Karl Ravech and NFL insider Tom Pelissero. These cuts are reportedly connected to ESPN's recent acquisition of the NFL Network.

Meanwhile, a significant partnership was announced between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour with the Asian Tour, setting a pathway for leading players. This move is seen as a direct response to the competitive push from LIV Golf.

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