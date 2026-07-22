In a surprising move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as Ukraine's new military chief following street protests. This marks the country's largest leadership shift since the conflict with Russia began.

Major General Drapatyi, who previously led Ukraine's land forces, replaces Oleksandr Syrskyi. Critics accused Syrskyi of a rigid command style, resulting in unnecessary troop losses. The appointment of Drapatyi, seen as a general of a new generation, symbolizes a strategic shift towards leveraging technology in military operations against Russia.

The reshuffle has stirred political instability, highlighting divisions in Ukraine's defense leadership. Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, replaced amid these changes, praised Drapatyi's appointment as a 'new source of hope.' Zelenskiy’s latest decisions aim to strengthen Ukraine's position both on the battlefield and in domestic governance.