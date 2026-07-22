Zelenskiy Appoints Young General Amid Major Military Shake-Up
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy replaced military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi with Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi amidst street protests and political crisis. The change aims to harness technology in the ongoing war against Russia. Drapatyi's leadership represents a fresh approach, though concerns about internal divisions remain.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a surprising move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as Ukraine's new military chief following street protests. This marks the country's largest leadership shift since the conflict with Russia began.
Major General Drapatyi, who previously led Ukraine's land forces, replaces Oleksandr Syrskyi. Critics accused Syrskyi of a rigid command style, resulting in unnecessary troop losses. The appointment of Drapatyi, seen as a general of a new generation, symbolizes a strategic shift towards leveraging technology in military operations against Russia.
The reshuffle has stirred political instability, highlighting divisions in Ukraine's defense leadership. Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, replaced amid these changes, praised Drapatyi's appointment as a 'new source of hope.' Zelenskiy’s latest decisions aim to strengthen Ukraine's position both on the battlefield and in domestic governance.
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