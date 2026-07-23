Mobileye Steering into the Future: CEO Transition and Stellar Q2 Results

In a noteworthy shift, Mobileye Global founder Amnon Shashua will resign from his CEO role upon appointing a successor. This announcement coincides with the autonomous driving technology firm's impressive second-quarter earnings that have surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The firm's reported revenue of $508 million eclipses the predicted $481.24 million, as per LSEG data. The announcement highlights a robust demand for Mobileye's advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), underscored by a recent high-profile deal with automotive giant Stellantis.

As Mobileye navigates the uptick in ADAS demand, it also adjusts its 2026 revenue forecast upward and continues to address pricing challenges, aiming to maintain its position as a leading force in the evolving autonomous vehicle sector.