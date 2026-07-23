Mobileye Steering into the Future: CEO Transition and Stellar Q2 Results

Amnon Shashua, founder of Mobileye, plans to step down as CEO post-succession. The company exceeded second-quarter Wall Street expectations, reporting $508 million in revenue. Mobileye's ADAS technology demand is strong, evidenced by a significant partnership with Stellantis. Despite challenges, Mobileye's revenue forecast for 2026 has been adjusted positively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:45 IST
Mobileye Steering into the Future: CEO Transition and Stellar Q2 Results
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In a noteworthy shift, Mobileye Global founder Amnon Shashua will resign from his CEO role upon appointing a successor. This announcement coincides with the autonomous driving technology firm's impressive second-quarter earnings that have surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The firm's reported revenue of $508 million eclipses the predicted $481.24 million, as per LSEG data. The announcement highlights a robust demand for Mobileye's advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), underscored by a recent high-profile deal with automotive giant Stellantis.

As Mobileye navigates the uptick in ADAS demand, it also adjusts its 2026 revenue forecast upward and continues to address pricing challenges, aiming to maintain its position as a leading force in the evolving autonomous vehicle sector.

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