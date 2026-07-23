Venice Film Festival 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled

The 2024 Venice Film Festival, running from September 2-12, boasts a diverse lineup including Casey Affleck's 'Company' starring Nick Nolte, and new works by acclaimed directors Lee Chang-Dong and Hirokazu Koreeda. The festival features out-of-competition titles, and Danny Boyle's biopic 'Ink' as opening film, culminating with Giovanni Veronesi's 'Dio Ride.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:41 IST
Venice Film Festival 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled
Actor Pierfrancesco Favino in Dio Ride (Photo/Instagram@pierfrancescofavino). Image Credit: ANI

The director of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, unveiled a remarkable lineup for the 2024 edition during a press conference held on Thursday. The prestigious festival, scheduled from September 2 to 12, promises a blend of highly anticipated premieres and innovative cinema.

Casey Affleck's 'Company', a gothic horror featuring Nick Nolte in the lead role, is among the headliners. Other notable entries include Lee Chang-Dong's 'Possible Love', marking his return since 2018, and Hirokazu Koreeda's 'Look Back', coming off the heels of his Cannes presentation.

Paul Schrader's 'The Basics Of Philosophy' and Luca Guadagnino's documentary 'Joie De Vivre' highlight the 'Out of Competition' section. The festival opens with Danny Boyle's 'Ink', featuring Jack O'Connell and Guy Pearce, and closes with Giovanni Veronesi's 'Dio Ride', ensuring a dynamic cinematic experience. George Clooney and Ellen Burstyn are set to receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement.

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