June 2026 Sees Record Surge in Fund Mobilization Through Equity and Debt

In an unprecedented financial maneuver, June 2026 saw fund mobilization through equity, debt, and business trusts skyrocket to Rs 3.15 lakh crore, marking a staggering 122% month-on-month increase according to the latest NSE Market Pulse report.

This historic leap was predominantly fueled by a 142% surge in debt issuances, totaling Rs 2.59 lakh crore. Commercial Papers (CPs) and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) emerged as significant contributors, both reflecting robust corporate funding demands.

Equity issuances also posted impressive gains, escalating by 83% to Rs 53,000 crore, driven largely by preferential allotments and Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs). Meanwhile, REITs and InvITs faced a slowdown, dipping to Rs 2,000 crore from previous highs. Although IPO activity on both the Mainboard and SME platforms slowed, the IPO pipeline remains promising, suggesting ongoing issuer interest.