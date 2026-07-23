June 2026 Sees Record Surge in Fund Mobilization Through Equity and Debt

In June 2026, fund mobilization via equity, debt, and business trusts hit Rs 3.15 lakh crore—a 122% MoM rise, led by a 142% increase in debt issuances. Commercial Papers and Non-Convertible Debentures drove this surge. Equity issuances also saw an 83% uptick, underscoring strong corporate funding needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:37 IST
June 2026 Sees Record Surge in Fund Mobilization Through Equity and Debt
A view of the newly renovated NSE atrium (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an unprecedented financial maneuver, June 2026 saw fund mobilization through equity, debt, and business trusts skyrocket to Rs 3.15 lakh crore, marking a staggering 122% month-on-month increase according to the latest NSE Market Pulse report.

This historic leap was predominantly fueled by a 142% surge in debt issuances, totaling Rs 2.59 lakh crore. Commercial Papers (CPs) and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) emerged as significant contributors, both reflecting robust corporate funding demands.

Equity issuances also posted impressive gains, escalating by 83% to Rs 53,000 crore, driven largely by preferential allotments and Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs). Meanwhile, REITs and InvITs faced a slowdown, dipping to Rs 2,000 crore from previous highs. Although IPO activity on both the Mainboard and SME platforms slowed, the IPO pipeline remains promising, suggesting ongoing issuer interest.

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