Venice Biennale Faces EU Funding Cut Amid Russia Controversy

The Venice Biennale criticizes the EU's decision to cut funding over Russia's participation, emphasizing the importance of autonomy and dialogue in art. The Biennale argues the funding was unrelated to the arts exhibition and pledges to contest the decision, asserting its commitment to creative freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:40 IST
Venice Biennale Faces EU Funding Cut Amid Russia Controversy
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  • Italy

The Venice Biennale has rejected recent European Union pressure to exclude Russia from its events, claiming it would compromise its autonomy and freedom of expression. The organization's chairman, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, condemned the EU's withdrawal of a €2 million grant as politically motivated.

Earlier, the European Commission withdrew funding, citing that it should support initiatives embodying democratic values, which they argue Russia currently does not reflect. The Biennale responded by underscoring the importance of maintaining a neutral space for artistic dialogue.

Buttafuoco further emphasized the institution's dedication to research and creativity over its 131-year history, asserting that the loss of EU funds would not significantly impact finances. The Biennale plans to challenge the EU decision.

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