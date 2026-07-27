Nvidia's $250 Billion Bet on OpenAI's Data Center Dream

Nvidia is said to be in discussions to provide a substantial $250 billion financing package for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, as part of a large data center initiative. This information was shared by The Wall Street Journal, which reported that the collaboration involves the power being controlled by the U.S. government and financially supported by a recent trade agreement with Japan.

The data center project in southern Ohio is being developed by SoftBank's energy subsidiary. If secured, Nvidia's backing would significantly aid OpenAI in leasing a 10-gigawatt project. Notably, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is involved in determining access to the project's power, the report highlighted, though this could not be immediately confirmed by other sources such as Reuters.

OpenAI is reportedly in advanced talks regarding the site lease, showing keen interest alongside other tech contenders like Anthropic, Microsoft, and Google, who have also been in recent discussions with Lutnick. Comments from Nvidia, OpenAI, and the U.S. Commerce Department were unavailable at the time of reporting.