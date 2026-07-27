Nvidia's $250 Billion Bet on OpenAI's Data Center Dream

Nvidia is reportedly negotiating a $250 billion financing package for OpenAI, shared with The Wall Street Journal, to support a substantial data center project in southern Ohio. This project involves SoftBank's energy subsidiary and the U.S. government, with the power funded by a U.S.-Japan trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 05:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 05:44 IST
Nvidia's $250 Billion Bet on OpenAI's Data Center Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Nvidia is said to be in discussions to provide a substantial $250 billion financing package for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, as part of a large data center initiative. This information was shared by The Wall Street Journal, which reported that the collaboration involves the power being controlled by the U.S. government and financially supported by a recent trade agreement with Japan.

The data center project in southern Ohio is being developed by SoftBank's energy subsidiary. If secured, Nvidia's backing would significantly aid OpenAI in leasing a 10-gigawatt project. Notably, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is involved in determining access to the project's power, the report highlighted, though this could not be immediately confirmed by other sources such as Reuters.

OpenAI is reportedly in advanced talks regarding the site lease, showing keen interest alongside other tech contenders like Anthropic, Microsoft, and Google, who have also been in recent discussions with Lutnick. Comments from Nvidia, OpenAI, and the U.S. Commerce Department were unavailable at the time of reporting.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond GDP: World Bank Says Armenia Must Turn Economic Growth into Broad-Based Prosperity

World Bank Study Reveals Why Forced Displacement Harms Children Beyond Poverty Alone

Protected Areas Power South Africa's Economy with R303 Billion Income, Study Reveals

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026