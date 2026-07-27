Amazon's Ambitious Satellite Constellation Plan

Amazon Leo has unveiled plans for a constellation of 5,105 satellites to offer direct-to-device connectivity. The application has been submitted to the FCC, targeting service rollout in 2028. Collaborations with mobile network operators and new partnerships are set to intensify the competition against SpaceX and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 20:19 IST
Amazon's Ambitious Satellite Constellation Plan
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Amazon's Leo has taken a giant leap into the satellite race, proposing a vast network of up to 5,105 satellites aimed at providing direct-to-device voice and data services. This ambitious project seeks to extend communication capabilities in regions devoid of traditional cellular networks.

The rollout of this innovative satellite service is planned to begin in 2028, pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to which Amazon has already made application. By tapping into Globalstar's mobile satellite spectrum, a recent acquisition, Amazon plans to edge closer to realizing this breakthrough connectivity dream.

In its quest to dominate the direct-to-device market, Amazon is poised to face strong competition from SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile, and Lynk Global. However, the industry's rampant issues with rocket launch capacity shortages could pose significant obstacles. Amazon Leo's strategic partnerships with major players like Vodafone and DirecTV signify the company’s determined march forward into the satellite domain.

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