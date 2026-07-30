ChatGPT and Roblox: Possible Inclusion in EU's Digital Services Act List

ChatGPT and Roblox might be added to the European Commission's list of large online platforms as defined by the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to spokesperson Thomas Regnier. This inclusion seems likely due to their user numbers surpassing the DSA threshold, potentially triggering specific rules and obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 16:43 IST
ChatGPT and Roblox: Possible Inclusion in EU's Digital Services Act List
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ChatGPT and Roblox are under consideration for inclusion in the European Commission's list of very large online platforms under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Thomas Regnier, a spokesperson for the Commission.

Regnier highlighted that both platforms have user numbers exceeding the DSA's specified threshold, making their designation on the list "definitely possible." He indicated that this development could materialize "sooner or later."

Being on the DSA list would subject these platforms to a series of rules and obligations aimed at regulating their operations and ensuring compliance with EU standards.

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