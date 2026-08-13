New Zealand and Viet Nam Deepen Trade and Security Partnership

New Zealand and Viet Nam have agreed on new measures covering trade, agriculture, education, defence and climate-smart farming as the two countries move to put their recently established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical action.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Viet Nam's President and Party General Secretary To Lam discussed the next stage of the relationship during To Lam's visit to New Zealand, the first State visit by a Vietnamese President since 2007. The talks follow the elevation of bilateral ties during Luxon's visit to Ha Noi last year, when the countries marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Five Agreements Put Wider Partnership Into Action

The leaders announced five outcomes spanning agricultural cooperation, market access, education, defence and climate-smart agriculture, creating new areas where businesses, farmers, students and government agencies can work more closely together.

Discussions also covered ways to grow bilateral trade and investment while reducing barriers that can make it harder for companies to operate across the two markets. Science and technology were identified as another area for stronger links as both countries look to deepen economic and technical cooperation.

Luxon said the agreements are intended to produce practical benefits rather than leaving the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a diplomatic commitment without measurable results.

Farmers and Exporters Gain New Market Opportunities

A new agricultural package will expand two-way market access, opening opportunities for New Zealand honey and deer products in Viet Nam while allowing Vietnamese cut flowers and foliage greater access to New Zealand.

Climate-smart agriculture will form another part of the relationship, building on existing cooperation that the Government says has increased farmer profits while reducing emissions from rice production by 50 per cent.

The agricultural measures give producers in both countries opportunities to reach new customers while creating space for knowledge-sharing around farming practices that can improve productivity and reduce environmental impacts.

Security and Education Links Set to Grow

New Zealand and Viet Nam also plan to strengthen cooperation in education and security, with discussions covering peacekeeping, maritime security and efforts to address transnational crime.

These areas broaden a relationship that has increasingly moved beyond traditional trade ties, connecting the two countries through education, defence, technology and regional security as well as agriculture and investment.

Luxon said To Lam's visit had established a direction for bilateral relations over the coming decade, with the focus now shifting towards turning the agreements into practical outcomes for people in both countries.

The State visit carries added significance after five decades of diplomatic relations, giving New Zealand and Viet Nam a platform to build deeper economic links while expanding cooperation across areas that affect regional prosperity, security and sustainable development.