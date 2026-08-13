Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Sounds Alarm Over Erosion of Shareholder Rights

Norway's $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund is raising concerns about diminishing shareholder rights globally, as regulations increasingly favor company founders and insiders. The fund, the world's largest single stock market investor, is particularly worried about dual-share classes and relaxed reporting requirements impacting independent investors' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 18:32 IST
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Sounds Alarm Over Erosion of Shareholder Rights
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Norway's colossal $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund has issued a cautionary note regarding the gradual diminishing of shareholder rights globally. The fund, which invests Norway's oil and gas revenues and owns around 1.5% of publicly listed companies worldwide, points to an alarming trend where rules seem to tilt in favor of company founders and insiders at the expense of independent investors.

The officials highlighted concerns over practices like dual-share classes that grant disproportionate voting power to company founders, alongside less stringent reporting requirements that restrict the accessibility of crucial information for shareholders, especially those looking to hold companies accountable.

In a world where stock exchanges vie for initial public offerings, regulatory flexibility often compromises investor rights. Among these concerns are governance structures like those observed in SpaceX, where founder Elon Musk holds the majority voting power. The fund calls for stricter oversight and guardrails on such voting arrangements to preserve shareholder interests.

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