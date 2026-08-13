New Zealand and Viet Nam Open New Doors for Agricultural Trade

New Zealand and Viet Nam are expanding agricultural trade and deepening cooperation, with new market access allowing a wider range of food and agricultural products to move between the two countries while creating fresh opportunities for farmers, exporters and consumers.

Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay said the latest agreements reflect the growing relationship between the two countries, which marked 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2025 and elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

New Zealand Honey, Venison and Deer Velvet Head to Viet Nam

Vietnamese consumers will gain access to premium New Zealand honey, deer velvet and venison under the new market arrangements, giving New Zealand producers additional opportunities to reach customers in a growing Southeast Asian market. Opening access for these products could provide exporters with another route for expanding sales while introducing Vietnamese consumers to agricultural goods closely associated with New Zealand's primary sector.

Trade will also move in the other direction, with New Zealand opening opportunities for Vietnamese flowers and foliage, including carnations, daisies, orchids and lilies, broadening the selection available to local buyers and creating new possibilities for Viet Nam's horticultural producers.

McClay said the expanded access is expected to benefit producers, exporters and consumers in both countries, building on the trust developed through their wider economic relationship.

New Agreement Expands Cooperation Beyond Trade

The two countries have also signed a new Memorandum of Arrangement covering agriculture, fisheries and forestry, creating a framework for producers and organisations to share expertise across several important primary industries.

Areas identified for cooperation include research, technology, sustainable agriculture and capability development, allowing New Zealand and Viet Nam to work together on practical challenges while drawing on experience from their respective farming, fisheries and forestry sectors.

The arrangement recognises expertise held by producers in both countries and is designed to support stronger working relationships rather than focusing solely on increasing the movement of products across borders.

Partnership Builds on 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations

The latest trade developments come after New Zealand and Viet Nam elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year as the two countries celebrated five decades of diplomatic relations.

McClay said the Government remains committed to strengthening ties with Viet Nam and increasing bilateral trade, with agricultural market access forming part of a wider effort to create opportunities for businesses and producers on both sides.

The combination of new export pathways and closer cooperation in research, technology and sustainable production gives the relationship a broader economic foundation, connecting businesses while allowing both countries to share knowledge that could support future growth across their primary sectors.