AI Alliances: Pax Silica vs. China's Tech Challenge

The U.S. is urging countries to choose sides in the AI race against China's growing influence. Washington's Pax Silica initiative aims to secure critical AI resources, warning against joining China's rival cooperation. As AI stakes rise, the geopolitical implications are significant, highlighting a fractured global tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 02:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 02:38 IST
AI Alliances: Pax Silica vs. China's Tech Challenge
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The United States is pushing dozens of nations to take a definitive stand in the escalating artificial intelligence (AI) competition with China. Officials suggest countries will be excluded from a U.S.-led AI coalition if they align with Beijing's framework, according to insiders familiar with the situation.

Washington's Pax Silica initiative, launched last year, seeks to secure supply chains for AI models and related critical resources amid intense tech rivalry with China. About two dozen countries, including key resource-rich and strategic allies such as Japan and South Korea, have backed the initiative.

This move aims at diminishing China's access to resources amid Beijing's launch of a competing AI initiative. Tensions rise as countries navigate dual alliances, with broader implications for technological leadership and geopolitical strategy.

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