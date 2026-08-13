Cerebras Systems Faces Setback with AI Chip Performance

Cerebras Systems shares fell by more than 9% in early trading on Thursday, as the company failed to meet crucial financial benchmarks, overshadowing its substantial cloud revenue growth.

This performance has cast doubts on the company's ability to effectively compete with Nvidia in the AI chip market, crucial for its strategic success.

Investor confidence in AI-focused businesses like Cerebras and networking titan Cisco was buoyed by the substantial rise in technology investment, which is anticipated to exceed $740 billion this year.