Federal troops successfully expelled opposition forces from the city of Baidoa, Somalia, following intense clashes that resulted in multiple fatalities, sources informed Reuters. The city, a haven for those displaced by conflict and hunger, was the scene of heavy fighting between government forces and opposition loyalists of former South West state president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen.

Residents claim Monday's city-center skirmishes were the harshest since March, when federal troops initially gained control following Laftagareen's rejection of central governmental ties. His subsequent resignation exacerbated Somalia's challenges of dealing with a longstanding al Shabaab insurgency and a looming famine, alongside increased defiance from autonomous state entities.

Opposition to federal oversight on state elections and constitutional power centralization has been growing. The defense ministry confirmed that its troops faced pre-dawn surprise attacks with explosives-laden vehicles. Armed forces eventually overcame the assailants, reportedly killing 30. Verified footage showed armed federal soldiers in combat and civilians assisting the injured.

According to local reports, government forces managed to drive away opposition fighters, leaving casualties in their wake. "I witnessed ten deceased individuals, including both civilians and soldiers from conflicting sides," testified elder Farah Ibrahim to Reuters. Laftagareen's faction, having initially claimed victory, was unreachable for comments. The city’s humanitarian plight continues as quarter of its child population remains critically malnourished, per a Medecins Sans Frontieres survey.