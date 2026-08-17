Nasdaq Surges as AI Forecast Fuels Tech Stocks Amid Global Tensions
Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures rose, supported by AI leader Anthropic's optimistic revenue forecast. Investors weighed potential reduced interest-rate hikes against Middle East tensions. Tech and chipmakers showed gains, with Nvidia's results eyed for sustained momentum. High oil prices stir inflation fears, impacting the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decisions.
Nasdaq futures climbed alongside the S&P 500 on Monday, buoyed by a positive revenue forecast from AI front-runner Anthropic, which bolstered technology stocks.
This upswing in futures was juxtaposed against lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and investor speculation on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. Anthropic's projected 2028 revenue of $190 billion to $200 billion, as reported by Reuters, provided a notable lift, especially to megacap and growth stocks, including Amazon and Alphabet.
As chipmakers like Micron Technology and Broadcom rallied, Nvidia remains in focus with its upcoming earnings, crucial for gauging the durability of tech sector gains. Meanwhile, inflation-related concerns, driven by elevated oil prices amid the Iran conflict, are influencing market predictions on Federal Reserve rate hikes, highlighted by a more comprehensive economic data analysis due to the Fed's undefined guidance.
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