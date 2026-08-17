Sterling's Steady Rise Amid Economic Indicators

On Monday, the value of the pound increased as investors turned their attention to incoming inflation and labor market data. These figures are anticipated to challenge the currency's recent upward trajectory.

Sterling grew by 0.21% against the dollar, hitting $1.3560, and edged up 0.06% against the euro at 85.50 pence. The forthcoming data will be critical in determining the Bank of England's interest rate strategy and may influence whether the pound's recovery continues, following a period of political instability in the UK.

Despite an unexpected economic expansion in June, partly due to the men's soccer World Cup, employers remain cautious about hiring. Meanwhile, lower oil prices provided temporary relief, but unrest in the Middle East might prolong high energy costs, impacting household budgets.