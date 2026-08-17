Sterling's Steady Rise Amid Economic Indicators

The pound gained on Monday as investors anticipated crucial inflation and labor market data. Sterling increased 0.21% against the dollar. The upcoming figures will shape the Bank of England's interest rate decision, following a period of unexpected economic growth spurred by favorable weather and the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:30 IST
Sterling's Steady Rise Amid Economic Indicators
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On Monday, the value of the pound increased as investors turned their attention to incoming inflation and labor market data. These figures are anticipated to challenge the currency's recent upward trajectory.

Sterling grew by 0.21% against the dollar, hitting $1.3560, and edged up 0.06% against the euro at 85.50 pence. The forthcoming data will be critical in determining the Bank of England's interest rate strategy and may influence whether the pound's recovery continues, following a period of political instability in the UK.

Despite an unexpected economic expansion in June, partly due to the men's soccer World Cup, employers remain cautious about hiring. Meanwhile, lower oil prices provided temporary relief, but unrest in the Middle East might prolong high energy costs, impacting household budgets.

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