Criticism Intensifies Over YSRCP's Assembly Absence Amid Agricultural Crisis

N Tulasi Reddy, ex-Rajya Sabha member, condemned YSRCP leaders for dodging Assembly sessions, branding it as irresponsible. Highlighting Andhra's dire agricultural state, Reddy urged governmental attention. Criticized YSRCP's demand for Opposition status, citing legislative norms unmet, he stressed their electoral participation paradox amid farmer suicides and economic strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:21 IST
Criticism Intensifies Over YSRCP's Assembly Absence Amid Agricultural Crisis
Former Rajya Sabha member and Andhra Pradesh Congress Party State Media Chairman N Tulasi Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Former Rajya Sabha member and Andhra Pradesh Congress State Media Chairman N Tulasi Reddy has sharply criticized YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy and other MLAs for skipping Assembly sessions. He described their absence as the height of foolishness, irresponsibility, and cowardice.

Speaking at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, Reddy called Jagan Mohan Reddy's demand that YSRCP be recognized as the principal Opposition party and Jagan as the Leader of the Opposition 'ridiculous.' Established conventions dictate a party needs 10% of Assembly seats for Opposition status; YSRCP's 11 MLAs fall short of the 18 required in the 175-member Assembly.

Comparing to historical precedents, he cited Congress's similar position in past elections, highlighting the irrationality of Jagan's demands. Reddy also shifted focus to the agricultural crisis, criticizing government policies he claims worsened conditions for farmers facing economic woes and suicides.

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