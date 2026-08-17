Criticism Intensifies Over YSRCP's Assembly Absence Amid Agricultural Crisis

Former Rajya Sabha member and Andhra Pradesh Congress State Media Chairman N Tulasi Reddy has sharply criticized YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy and other MLAs for skipping Assembly sessions. He described their absence as the height of foolishness, irresponsibility, and cowardice.

Speaking at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, Reddy called Jagan Mohan Reddy's demand that YSRCP be recognized as the principal Opposition party and Jagan as the Leader of the Opposition 'ridiculous.' Established conventions dictate a party needs 10% of Assembly seats for Opposition status; YSRCP's 11 MLAs fall short of the 18 required in the 175-member Assembly.

Comparing to historical precedents, he cited Congress's similar position in past elections, highlighting the irrationality of Jagan's demands. Reddy also shifted focus to the agricultural crisis, criticizing government policies he claims worsened conditions for farmers facing economic woes and suicides.