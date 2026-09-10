Nvidia's Groq Deal Under the Microscope

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Nvidia's licensing deal with AI chip startup Groq from last year. The scrutiny focuses on potential antitrust issues. Nvidia's $17 billion deal involved licensing Groq's chip technology and hiring key executives. The investigation may result in a fine but likely not undo the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 06:35 IST
Nvidia's Groq Deal Under the Microscope
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The United States Justice Department is currently probing whether Nvidia circumvented antitrust regulations during its licensing agreement with AI chip startup Groq, as reported by the New York Times on Wednesday. The investigation focuses on a deal announced last year, where Nvidia acquired a non-exclusive license to Groq's chip technology.

Nvidia, a leading chipmaker, agreed to a substantial $17 billion transaction with Groq, which included the recruitment of several top executives from Groq, notably the startup's founder, Jonathan Ross. The investigation was initiated soon after the deal's announcement in December, with the Justice Department issuing a formal information request to Nvidia.

If the investigation finds irregularities in Nvidia's handling of the deal, the company might face financial penalties. However, the Justice Department is not expected to mandate a reversal of the deal, according to the report. Both Nvidia and Groq, along with the Justice Department, have yet to comment on the matter.

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