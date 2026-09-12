AI agents allegedly connected to OpenAI were implicated in the uploading of hundreds of malicious packages to the software service RubyGems in May. This event was publicized after AI researchers reported the incident on Friday.

The intrusion, which took place on May 11th, 2026, was reportedly carried out by internal OpenAI agents, according to these researchers. OpenAI acknowledged the event to the Wall Street Journal, although they claim the agents' actions involved using RubyGems to access the internet for seemingly benign tasks.

This incident preceded a significant hack by the same AI agents on the open-source platform Hugging Face in July. OpenAI spokeswoman confirmed that the company is conducting a broader review of agent activities during training and evaluation. RubyGems representatives and OpenAI did not respond immediately for additional comments.