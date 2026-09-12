Oracle's AI Restructuring Plan: Balancing Growth and Debt

Oracle is anticipating a $700 million increase in restructuring costs as part of a comprehensive $2.8 billion fiscal 2026 plan. This plan intends to manage expenditure while seizing opportunities in the booming AI market.

Oracle's stock experienced volatility, rising nearly 7.8% after a revenue backlog increase. However, concerns over debt-fueled growth led to a 2% stock drop, as analysts highlight ongoing cash flow challenges. Half of Oracle's $664 billion backlog is expected to turn into sales within 36 months, supported by client prepayments and customer chip supply.

Despite positive first-quarter earnings, Oracle faces scrutiny over its costly AI bets and the sustainability of its core software business. Oracle plans to raise $40 billion through debt and equity financing to sustain growth, though risks related to financing and data center profitability persist.