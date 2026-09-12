Oracle's AI Restructuring Plan: Balancing Growth and Debt
Oracle expects restructuring costs to rise by $700 million, as part of its $2.8 billion fiscal 2026 plan. This comes amid AI investments driving both investor confidence and concern. Despite upbeat earnings, significant cash flow challenges remain due to Oracle's ambitious but costly growth strategies.
Oracle is anticipating a $700 million increase in restructuring costs as part of a comprehensive $2.8 billion fiscal 2026 plan. This plan intends to manage expenditure while seizing opportunities in the booming AI market.
Oracle's stock experienced volatility, rising nearly 7.8% after a revenue backlog increase. However, concerns over debt-fueled growth led to a 2% stock drop, as analysts highlight ongoing cash flow challenges. Half of Oracle's $664 billion backlog is expected to turn into sales within 36 months, supported by client prepayments and customer chip supply.
Despite positive first-quarter earnings, Oracle faces scrutiny over its costly AI bets and the sustainability of its core software business. Oracle plans to raise $40 billion through debt and equity financing to sustain growth, though risks related to financing and data center profitability persist.