Tensions Rise as Iraq Closes Shalamcheh Border After Drone Strikes
Iraq closed the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran following drone strikes on Saudi Arabia. Two security sources informed Reuters that this closure is a precautionary measure. Saudi Arabia reported that drones launched from Iraq targeted the vital East-West pipeline, prompting a wide-scale operation to apprehend the attackers.
In the wake of recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Iraq has taken precautionary steps by closing the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran.
This decision comes as two security sources confirmed to Reuters efforts are underway to track down the individuals responsible for the assaults.
The attacks last Friday targeted Saudi Arabia's crucial East-West pipeline with drones reportedly launched from Iraq, raising regional tensions.