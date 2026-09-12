Slowing the AI Race: A Framework for Responsible Development

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has made a significant call to action for AI companies, urging them to deliberately control the speed at which they upgrade model capabilities. The appeal is detailed in a three-step framework that aims to slow the progression of AI technology, providing more time to assess and manage associated risks.

In a compelling essay, Amodei underscores the necessity for a measured approach. 'We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models,' he asserts, emphasizing that technological advancement will still appear swift. This adjusted approach aims to offer the industry critical time to address potential challenges and opportunities.

Amodei's framework is a beacon for responsible AI development, suggesting that with deliberate pacing, the sector can strike a balance between innovation and safety. It highlights the pressing need for wise time management to effectively navigate the fast-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.