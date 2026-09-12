Sabotage Suspected in Bulgarian Weapons Facility Blaze
Bulgaria is probing a fire at an EMCO weapons depot, suspecting possible sabotage linked to previous incidents. No injuries were reported, but the blaze follows other unexplained fires. EMCO cites over ten similar cases, hinting at external interference. The political climate in Bulgaria adds complexity to the issue.
Bulgaria is actively investigating the origins of a fire at an EMCO weapons storage facility, considering potential sabotage as a possible cause. The blaze, which lit up the night sky near Tsareva Livada, has drawn attention due to its timing, mere weeks after another explosion at a separate EMCO site.
Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev confirmed the fire is under control and announced a comprehensive review of past incidents involving the company, suspecting a possible pattern. EMCO, a firm led by Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev, has faced recurring incidents, leading it to suspect sabotage, possibly linked to Russian operatives.
With the political backdrop of Bulgaria's changing stance on arms provisions to Ukraine, following the appointment of a new defence minister, the situation is further complicated. EMCO's criticism of authorities for poor security highlights ongoing tensions and concerns about defense infrastructure safety.
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