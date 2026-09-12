Bulgaria is actively investigating the origins of a fire at an EMCO weapons storage facility, considering potential sabotage as a possible cause. The blaze, which lit up the night sky near Tsareva Livada, has drawn attention due to its timing, mere weeks after another explosion at a separate EMCO site.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev confirmed the fire is under control and announced a comprehensive review of past incidents involving the company, suspecting a possible pattern. EMCO, a firm led by Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev, has faced recurring incidents, leading it to suspect sabotage, possibly linked to Russian operatives.

With the political backdrop of Bulgaria's changing stance on arms provisions to Ukraine, following the appointment of a new defence minister, the situation is further complicated. EMCO's criticism of authorities for poor security highlights ongoing tensions and concerns about defense infrastructure safety.