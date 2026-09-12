Griquas Claim Historic Victory at Home in Currie Cup Finale

The Griquas clinched a thrilling 23-16 victory over the Mpumalanga Pumas to win South Africa's Currie Cup on Saturday. This marks their fifth tournament win and the first time seizing the title on their home turf since the competition began in 1890.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 20:34 IST
Griquas Claim Historic Victory at Home in Currie Cup Finale
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In a gripping conclusion to South Africa's esteemed Currie Cup, the Griquas emerged victorious over the Mpumalanga Pumas, with a final score of 23-16. The win, punctuated by a decisive mauling try five minutes from the end, marks a significant milestone for the Griquas.

This triumph is only the fifth in the history of the Griquas, a storied provincial side in the tournament first held in 1890. It commemorates their first victory at their home ground.

The pivotal try by front-row forward Janco Uys broke a tense 16-16 deadlock, ending a match poised on a knife's edge and adding to the Griquas’ previously achieved victories in 1899, 1911, 1970, and last year.

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