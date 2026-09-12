Griquas Claim Historic Victory at Home in Currie Cup Finale

In a gripping conclusion to South Africa's esteemed Currie Cup, the Griquas emerged victorious over the Mpumalanga Pumas, with a final score of 23-16. The win, punctuated by a decisive mauling try five minutes from the end, marks a significant milestone for the Griquas.

This triumph is only the fifth in the history of the Griquas, a storied provincial side in the tournament first held in 1890. It commemorates their first victory at their home ground.

The pivotal try by front-row forward Janco Uys broke a tense 16-16 deadlock, ending a match poised on a knife's edge and adding to the Griquas’ previously achieved victories in 1899, 1911, 1970, and last year.