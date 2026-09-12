Turmoil in the Middle East: Saudi Pipeline Attack Amplifies Energy Crisis

Saudi Arabia has closed its East-West oil pipeline following a drone attack originating from Iraq. As tensions rise in the Middle East, oil prices are surging, with the Strait of Hormuz largely closed. The U.S. navigates a delicate role in ongoing conflicts involving Iran and the Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 20:09 IST
Turmoil in the Middle East: Saudi Pipeline Attack Amplifies Energy Crisis
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Saudi Arabia's critical East-West pipeline is temporarily shut down after being targeted in a drone attack, exacerbating the ongoing Middle East conflict and raising global energy prices. The attack, allegedly launched from Iraq where Iranian-backed militias operate, forced Saudi Arabia to close this vital oil conduit as a precaution.

The pipeline across the Arabian Peninsula has been key for transporting Middle East oil while the Strait of Hormuz remains largely inaccessible due to war. It handles up to 5 million barrels daily, or 4% to 5% of the global oil supply. Though responsibility for the attack has yet to be claimed, satellite images reveal significant damage.

Complications arise with strained U.S.-Iran relations and the Houthis' advance in Yemen. Saudi Arabia seeks U.S. military intervention, but President Trump opts for intelligence support instead. Meanwhile, discussions among Gulf states in Oman about the tense situation continue, with tensions over control of the Strait of Hormuz lingering.

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