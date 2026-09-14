EU Delays Decision on Russia Sanctions Amidst Usmanov Controversy

The European Union has postponed the expiry of certain sanctions listings targeting Russia by seven days, following a failure to agree on a six-month renewal. The move comes amidst debates over whether to de-list Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov. France and Slovakia have called for his removal, citing national security concerns.

A French diplomatic source emphasized France's commitment to pressuring Russia and supporting Ukraine. The French foreign ministry declined to comment further on the case of Usmanov, whose wealth is estimated at $18.8 billion, making him a significant target of EU and U.S. sanctions.

The EU sanctions that involve asset freezes and travel bans require unanimous approval from all 27 member states. The decision was postponed to allow more time for member states to evaluate proposals for renewal, reflecting complex EU dynamics and differing national stances towards Russia.