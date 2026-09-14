Decades of Silence: Uncovering a Tragic Case of Domestic Abuse
A British man admitted to drugging and raping his wife for over two decades. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. The case also involves a dozen other men charged with sexual offences. Specialist support is being offered to the victim.
A British man confessed in court to drugging and raping his wife over more than 20 years, just before his trial commenced.
The man, hailing from northern England and in his 60s, pleaded guilty to 45 charges at the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. The court charges included 21 counts of rape, among other offenses.
An investigation revealed the woman was raped and sexually assaulted in her home while unconscious. A dozen other men are also charged with related offenses. Greater Manchester Police emphasize ongoing support for the victim.