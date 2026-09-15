Russian Forces Hit Military Vessels in Ukrainian Port

In a significant escalation of military tensions, Russian forces have hit a cargo ship and a ferry laden with military supplies in Ukraine's critical port of Chornomorsk. This development was confirmed on Tuesday by the Russian defense ministry.

The targeted attack on these vessels highlights ongoing hostilities and the strategic importance of Chornomorsk as a supply corridor for military logistics in Ukraine.

This incident has further strained the already fragile relations between Russia and Ukraine, drawing attention to the increasing militarization of the conflict and its impact on regional stability.