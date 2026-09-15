Global Bond Yields Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty

Sovereign yields surged on Tuesday, propelled by the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reaching levels unseen in nearly two decades. This rise portends difficulties for borrowers and investors globally. Reports suggest the Bank of England might halt the sale of long-term gilts to alleviate pressure on long-dated debt.

The upward trend in yields, indicative of falling bond prices, stems from escalating worries about inflation and burgeoning sovereign debt. This selloff is crucial as it escalates borrowing costs for governments, consequently inflating interest expenses and constraining budget allocations for social programs, defense, and other sectors.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield crossing the 5% threshold is particularly significant as it influences lending rates and financial market assets globally. As it soared to 5.0328%, stock markets across Asia experienced turbulence, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to stabilize the situation amid a backdrop of anticipated interest rate hikes.