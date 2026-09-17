King Charles Advocates Ethical AI in High-Stakes Meeting

In a significant move, King Charles will urge artificial intelligence (AI) executives to prioritize humanity's welfare when harnessing the technology. This comes as apprehension over AI's rapid evolution intensifies.

The king will meet leaders from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and other significant companies in Scotland, aiming to reassure the public of their control over AI systems. The gathering takes place as global debate swells about regulation needs and development pace concerns in AI.

While the meeting may not yield any binding agreements, it underscores King Charles' role in global issue discussions, reflecting his longstanding environmental advocacy. The dialogue will address shared AI principles fostering both human dignity and planetary health.