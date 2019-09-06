BJP trying to take credit for Chandrayaan : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for trying to take the credit for the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission. Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is set to land on the Moon anytime between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on Saturday.

The TMC supremo, who is a virulent critic of the BJP, chose to attack it during a discussion in the assembly on a motion on NRC, which she said was political vendetta by the saffron party. "Sometimes they (BJP) are pointing to the Chandrayaan-2 mission as if they are the first to have done so. This (research work) is going on for the last 60-70 years," she said.

Continuing her tirade, Banerjee said "Suddenly, today he (Narendra Modi) has gone there (at the ISRO headquarters in Bangalore) ... Now for the next four days the issue of Chandrayaan will continue to dominate. As if they (the BJP) have done everything in the country. (As if) they have invented science ...," she said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the ISRO headquarters to witness the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Lunar South Pole in the early hours pof Septemeber 7.

He will also be interacting with the winners of the Space Quiz conducted for students from Class 8 to Class 10 across the country..

