Oppo K5 debuts for CNY 1,899; Oppo Reno Ace for CNY 3,199 in China: Specs and availability

The Oppo K5 made its global debut in China, today, as the successor of the OPPO K3 smartphone which was launched earlier this year. The mid-ranger comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, 4000mAh battery, 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 technology, UFS 2.1 storage, and Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The device has been launched in three memory configurations 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB priced at CNY 1,899, CNY 2,099 and CNY 2,499 respectively. Launch offers include a huge discount of CNY 100. The mid-range smartphone comes in three stunning color options- Green, Blue and White and is available for pre-booking and will go on sale on October 17.

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo K5 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 100 percent NTSC and 97 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner with a 7.9 percent faster unlocking speed as compared to the Oppo K3.

The mid-range smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform powered by an octa-core processor and a high-frequency Adreno 618 GPU coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Additional features include Hyper Boost 2.0 acceleration engine, Link Boost network acceleration technology, and Breeno Assistant. The Oppo K5 runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

For photography, the Oppo K5 features a whopping 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 80-degrees wide-angle and the quad-rear camera setup comprises of a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 78.6-degrees wide-angle view, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 119 degrees field-of-view, and a pair of 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Image Credit: Oppo

Additional camera features include EIS, smart HDR, 7 portrait styles, 10 video styles, 4K shooting at 30fps, 1080P shooting at 60fps and 30fps, 720P shooting at 30fps and 60fps. Front-facing camera features include Slow motion video shooting, 1080P/720P shooting at 30fps, Video anti-shake, Facial Recognition, Portrait Style and more.

The Oppo K5 is equipped with a 400mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity features include- WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, OTG, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Alongside the Oppo K5, the Oppo Reno Ace flagship smartphone with a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, 4000mAh battery with 65W super flash charging technology and 48-megapixel quad rear camera module was also unveiled.

Image Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno Ace is available for pre-booking in Blue and Violet color options and will go on sale on October 17. The device will be priced starting at CNY 3,199 for the 8GB+128GB base model, CNY 3,399 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 for the 12GB+256GB high-end model.