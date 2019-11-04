International Development News
Science News Roundup: China launches high-res satellite able to provide stereo imagery

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China launches high-res satellite able to provide stereo imagery - CCTV

China launched a new high-resolution remote sensing satellite capable of providing stereoscopic imagery on Sunday, state-run media said, marking another important step as Beijing seeks to reduce reliance on foreign technology in topographic mapping. A rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China at 11:22 a.m. local time, carrying the Gaofen-7 high resolution satellite into its designated orbit, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) said, citing China National Space Administration.

